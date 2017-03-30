4 Things To Know: Fatal Bus Crash In Texas, Samsung Galaxy S8, Target Field & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the investigation into the bus crash in Texas that left 13 people dead to the new foods at Target Field, here is a look at the top four stories from March 30, 2017.

Federal Officials Investigate Fatal Texas Bus Crash

Transportation officials are investigating a crash that killed 13 people in Texas.

Officials said a truck veered into the opposite lane and hit a small bus head-on. Passengers on the bus were senior citizens returning home from a three-day church retreat.

Only two people survived, one of the bus passengers and the truck driver.

Seattle Sues President Trump

The city of Seattle is suing President Donald Trump for his executive order that threatens to withhold federal funds for so-called “sanctuary cities.”

The city said it will not help round up and deport undocumented immigrants because it’s unconstitutional for local governments to enforce federal laws.

Seattle stands to lose $10.5 million a year in federal money for public safety programs under the executive order.

Samsung Releases New Galaxy S8

Samsung’s new smartphone is available for pre-order Thursday.

The Galaxy S8 is the company’s first new phone since the massive recall of its Galaxy Note7. The batteries in those phones could explode and catch fire.

The new S8 also has a larger display, and a voice assistant similar to Apple’s Siri.

New Foods Introduced At Target Field

Wondering what you’ll snack on at Target Field this season?

Well, the wait is over!

Later Thursday, the Twins will unveil new menu items being sold at the ball park this year.