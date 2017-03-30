WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best Skin Spa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For this Best of Minnesota, we’re focusing on the body’s largest organ: skin. We’ve been looking for the Best Skin Spa in Minnesota and — thanks to your votes — we have a winner, Face Cosmetic Skincare.

The business, which is partly a skin spa, is located in the heart of Eagan. Heidi Gilbert of Hudson is a satisfied customer: “Best of Minnesota, now let’s get them Best in the Nation!”

The 40-year-old loyal customer let us watch as she got a facial from Cyndi Ludemann, Aesthetician & Laser Technician.

Afterwards Gilbert told WCCO, “I feel rejuvenated, my skin does and my whole energy, amazing.”

Alyssa Deering is the practice manager.

“We do everything from a basic spa facial to a skin pen treatment,” Deering said. “It’s like micro needling. It helps to resurface the skin.”

It may seem like it’s all about luxury, but they insist the mission is much more than skin deep.

“The reason we come to work every day, our whole team, we want to bring out the best in people,” Deering said. “We believe that when they’re confident, they’re gonna make a bigger impact in their sphere of influence.”

Deering says many clients have acne, brown spots and sometimes shame.

“I had horrible, horrible skin and through the years this is what I know that I needed,” Gilbert said.

They also have a list of anti-aging services, but this business that focuses on restoring youth is actually very old.

“Our practice was founded in 1912, so we’re over 100 years old,” Deering said.

Midwest Facial Plastic Surgery started as an ear nose and throat practice, over time adding more physicians for allergy and facial plastic surgery, eventually opening Face Cosmetic Skincare.

“A lot of people come here because they want to see transformation in their skin,” Deering said. “They have a problem that bothers them that they want our help solving, we love to pamper them in addition, but we love to get results.”

Speaking of results, according to WCCO voters, they are the best in Minnesota.

“I’m Alyssa with Skin Cosmetic Skincare and we are the Best Skin Spa in Minnesota.”

There is also a Face in Woodbury.

Face Cosmetic Skincare will have a booth at the Woodbury Community Expo this Saturday, April 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Ridge High School in Woodbury. Click here for more information.