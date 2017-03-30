Duluth Police Search For Missing 50-Year-Old Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to find a missing Duluth man.
Bill Saker, 50, has not been in contact with his family since March 10, though he may have been spotted in the area several days later. He may also be in the Twin Cities metro area.
Saker is described as a white man who is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue-green eyes and ashy, blond hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans or camouflage pants, a red jacket with gray on the top, a green camouflage hat and a blue Adidas backpack.
Anyone with knowledge of Saker’s whereabouts is urged to call Duluth Police at 218-727-8778, or call 911.
