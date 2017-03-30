Bob Kroll Re-Elected As Police Union Head

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau said “we don’t always agree,” but nevertheless offered words of encouragement in response to the re-election of Lt. Bob Kroll as the head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.

“Recently we successfully negotiated a contract that gives our officers a much deserved pay increase, new protocols to improve our efficiency and effectiveness, and a structure to further our professional growth & development,” Harteau said on the police department’s Facebook page.

Kroll faced a challenge by Cory Fitch, a 15-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, according to the Star Tribune.

“I will continue to give the Federation a seat at the table in our work together in partnership with our community to further enhance the service we provide and our leadership in procedural justice and 21st Century policing,” Harteau said Thursday.

Kroll has held the position since 2015, taking over from previous head John Delmonico.

In recent months, Kroll has not held his tongue on issues related to policing in the 21st century. He has called the Black Lives Matter movement a “terrorist organization,” and sparred openly with Harteau during the protests at the 4th Precinct following the death of Jamar Clark.

He also recently criticized the statement of Terrence Cunningham, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, apologizing for historical mistreatment of minorities, calling it a “dark side of our shared history.”

Kroll responded: “Our profession is under attack right now and what we don’t need is chiefs like him perpetuating that we are all bad guys in law enforcement. I think it’s an asinine statement. … We’ve got officers dying on almost a daily basis now because of this environment, and statements like that don’t help.”