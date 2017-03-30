March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Charges: Pope Co. Man Spied On Girl In The Shower

March 30, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Pope County, Privacy Interference

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old west-central Minnesota man is accused of watching a girl bathe through a small hole in a bathroom shower.

Lance Allen Daniels, of rural Villard, is charged with interference against a minor under 18, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge stems from a complaint investigation in which authorities found a small hole in Daniels’ bathroom shower.

During the search, authorities also found Daniels, a felon, was in possession of several firearms. He was subsequently charged.

If convicted of the privacy interference charge, Daniels faces up to 2 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. The gun charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

Daniels appeared in Pope County Court, the sheriff’s office said, adding that he posted $2,000 conditional release bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia