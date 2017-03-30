Charges: Pope Co. Man Spied On Girl In The Shower

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old west-central Minnesota man is accused of watching a girl bathe through a small hole in a bathroom shower.
Lance Allen Daniels, of rural Villard, is charged with interference against a minor under 18, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge stems from a complaint investigation in which authorities found a small hole in Daniels’ bathroom shower.
During the search, authorities also found Daniels, a felon, was in possession of several firearms. He was subsequently charged.
If convicted of the privacy interference charge, Daniels faces up to 2 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. The gun charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
Daniels appeared in Pope County Court, the sheriff’s office said, adding that he posted $2,000 conditional release bail.