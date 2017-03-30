March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Land O’ Lakes Buys Vermont Creamery

March 30, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Land O’Lakes

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Land O’ Lakes has purchased Vermont Creamery, which has experienced growth and says it needs a partner that will help it realize its business potential.

Vermont Creamery will continue to make goat cheese, cultured butter and fresh dairy in Websterville. Co-founders Allison Hooper and Bob Reese said the company is a “a good fit” for the Minnesota-based butter-maker.

Chris Policinski, Land O’Lakes president and CEO, said the company would like to bring the brand to even more people.

Hooper and Reese founded Vermont Creamery in 1984.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia