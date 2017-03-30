Debate Emerges Over Police’s Access To Crime Database In Minneapolis

March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

March 30, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis City Council, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are about to gain access to vast amounts of information that will make it easier to connect local suspects to crimes committed in other states.

But the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports some privacy advocates are worried the data could be misused.

The National Data Exchange was created by the FBI in 2008 and has become a popular tool among police agencies in the U.S. The Minneapolis City Council earlier this month signed an agreement giving local police access to the system known as N-DEx.

Police officials say the database could supply information critical to solving a case.

Privacy advocate Rich Neumeister wonders whether the police department will have protections in place for keeping sensitive information away from prying eyes and ensuring records entered are accurate.

