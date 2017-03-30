Target Field Introduces New Foods For 2017 – 2018 Season

The Minnesota Twins’ home opener may not be until Monday, but there are already some home runs happening at Target Field.

On Thursday afternoon, the Twins announced the new foods that will be available at the ballpark for the 2017 – 2018 season.

While several returning venues, such as AZ Canteen and Hot Indian Foods, are expanding their offerings by creating new twists on old favorites, two new faces will appear at the stadium this year: 4 Bells and The Cookie Cart.

4 Bells, a southern, seafood focused restaurant located in Loring Park, will be serving up their Shrimp Boil, comprised of peel-and-eat shrimp, Butcher and the Boar Spice Wurst sausage, red potatoes and corn covered in Creole seasoning.

They can be found right behind home plate in Section 114.

The Cookie Cart, a North Minneapolis nonprofit that helps teenagers by providing jobs and leadership skills, will be in Section 101.

Cookie selection ranges from chocolate chip to M&M to Snickerdoodle. Additionally, the teens who bake the cookies will be selling them at the cart as well.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new season at Target Field without a new Bloody Mary from Hrbek’s.

This year’s spicy cocktail comes in two varieties: Tripe Sausage or Hamburger. The Triple Sausage Sampler includes three Kramarczuk’s cuts – bratwurst, andouille and polish. The Hamburger features a mini-burger. Traditional Bloody Mary fixings are also included on both.

For traditional baseball fare, the Metropolitan Club is serving up a warm pretzel topped with herb salt and Summit Beer Cheese. Or, head to Murray’s for a smoked beef sandwich and dill potato chips.

Healthier options can be found at Hot Indian Foods or Roots for the Home Team.

New this year are Hot Indian’s Tikka Salad, which is comprised of baby kale, turmeric vinaigrette, shredded paneer and crispy chickpeas, and Roots for the Home Team’s All Nations Salad, featuring a collection of vegetables grown by Urban Ventures.

The Twins are also making sure that vegan and kosher diners have options too!

The Herbivorous Butcher and Herbrew National Kosher Hot Dogs teamed up to provide Italian and Sriracha hot dogs!

They will be located at Section 129.

A selection of sandwiches will be available from Andrew Zimmern’s AZ Canteen, including the new Sloopy Ko, and Barrio has returned with new tacos and burritos. Kurd-Marczuk is also serving up a twist on poutine: cheese curds topped with Kramarczuk’s bratwurst, gravy and mozzarella.

And, of course, if cookies aren’t your dessert of choice, head to Izzy’s for some St. Paul ice-cream.

Get a taste of these new treats as the Twins kick off the regular season with their home opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, April 3.