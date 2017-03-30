Former Cult Leader Severely Beaten In Minnesota Prison, Suffered Brain Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former leader of a Minnesota cult was severely beaten in a Rush City prison earlier this year, and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
According to documents filed in court, 44-year-old Shane Kringen is charged with first degree assault for beating Victor Barnard in a prison cell on Jan. 8. Prosecutors say Kringen said he was “doing God’s work,” as he was escorted away from the area.
Barnard led the River Road Fellowship in rural Pine County, but moved with the group and his family to Washington State after being investigated for sexual abuse allegations. He was frequently among the top 15 on the U.S. Marshalls’ most wanted list.
Barnard was discovered and arrested in Brazil in 2015 after evading law enforcement for years. He was charged with 59 counts of criminal sexual conduct involving two underage girls, who were members of his “Maidens Group,” between 2000 and 2012. Authorities believe his victims were as young as 12 years old.
If convicted, Kringen could add 20 years to his sentence.