Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We will be getting a taste of beautiful spring weather this weekend and that means you might be Working for the Weekend. There is so much happening in the Twin Cities to celebrate the warmer season, including one event your dog can enjoy.

Spring RV Show

Still planning your summer getaway? Dream about a vacation home on wheels at the Spring RV Show at U.S. Bank Stadium. The year’s hottest trend is the hitch-up-and-go, compact, lightweight RV. You can see all the latest RV trends in technology including high-tech kitchens and outdoor TVs. The Spring RV Show begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

It’s called the epic tasting session for beer lovers. The Minnesota Craft Beer Festival features limited-release beers, world-class breweries, unlimited pours, and live music. It takes place this Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Proceeds will be donated to Twin Cities Habitat For Humanity. Early entry tickets are sold out and general tickets are going quick.

Remodelers’ Showcase

The Spring Parade of Homes wraps up this weekend with the Remodelers’ Showcase. Visitors can tour 64 remodeled homes throughout the Twin Cities. The tour is designed to connect area homeowners with remodelers, give them a chance to see real remodeling projects and learn how remodeling can help them remain in their community when their homes no longer fit their needs. All homes are free to visit.

Cabin Fever Reliever

Finally, are you and your dog dying for spring and looking to get out of the house? Grab your leash and head to the Cabin Fever Reliever Sunday on the patio at Butcher & the Boar. Enjoy music, a silent auction and raffle items to benefit Save-A-Bull Rescue. One-hundred percent of Butcher & The Boar’s sausage sales benefit the rescue.