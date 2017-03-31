March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

4 Things To Know: Flynn Wants Immunity, Women’s Final Four & More

March 31, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know, Manatee, Michael Flynn, NCAA, North Carolina, Women's Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are your four things to know for Friday, March 31, 2017.

Flynn Wants Immunity

Fired National Security Advisor Michael Flynn may soon reveal what he knows about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. His attorney says he’s in talks about testifying before the House and Senate Intelligence committees. But he says Flynn will only talk if he’s guaranteed immunity against prosecution.

N.C Bathroom Bill & NCAA Boycott

The NCAA says it will review North Carolina’s rollback of its bathroom bill before making any decisions about bringing sporting events back to the state. The NCAA pulled neutral-site championships for this year and threatened to boycott the state as long as House Bill 2 was on the books. Lawmakers repealed the legislation Thursday.

Women’s Final Four

Can anyone stop U-Conn in the women’s Final Four? In a late game tonight, the Connecticut Huskies will play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Huskies have won 111 straight games — and are shooting for the fifth consecutive NCAA title. Stanford takes on South Carolina in today’s earlier game.

Good News For Manatees

The West Indian manatee is no longer on the endangered list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now considers the species “threatened” but warns the animal could be in danger of extinction if it isn’t protected. In recent years, the manatee population has actually rebounded.

