1 Injured After Car Crashed Into Bus In Beltrami Co.

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — No students were hurt when a school bus was rear-ended by a car in Beltrami County.
The sheriff’s office says the crash happened about 7 a.m. Thursday near Bemidji while the bus was stopped in traffic and waiting to make a turn.
The two students on the bus, a school official and the driver all escaped injury. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and declined treatment. He wasn’t cited.
