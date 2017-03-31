March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

1 Injured After Car Crashed Into Bus In Beltrami Co.

March 31, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: Beltrami County, Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — No students were hurt when a school bus was rear-ended by a car in Beltrami County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened about 7 a.m. Thursday near Bemidji while the bus was stopped in traffic and waiting to make a turn.

The two students on the bus, a school official and the driver all escaped injury. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and declined treatment. He wasn’t cited.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia