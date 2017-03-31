March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Body Found In Mississippi River Believed To Be Missing St. Cloud State Student

March 31, 2017 8:05 PM
Filed Under: Jesse Dady, St. Cloud, St. Cloud State University

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say they believe they have found the body of a St. Cloud State student who was missing since last weekend.

According to police, surveillance video showed 21-year-old Jesse Dady walking onto a railroad bridge behind the Empire Apartments in downtown St. Cloud early Saturday morning.

Crews searched the Mississippi River all week. Dady’s family hired a private company to continue the search.

Friday, a dive team recovered a body several hundred feet south of the Veteran’s Bridge just after 6:15 p.m. Authorities said official identification will be released at a later time.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Dady’s case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia