Hermantown Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

March 31, 2017 7:31 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hermantown man is considering early retirement after winning the Powerball earlier this month.

Greg Anderson was in New York when the winning numbers were drawn on March 18. It was not until he returned a week later that he discovered his $1 million prize.

“It was hard not to smile,” Anderson said.

Anderson bought the winning ticket at a Holiday gas station in Duluth. The gas station will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anderson’s prize has him thinking about the future.

“Being able to retire comfortably is going to be a good feeling,” Anderson said. “I may go a little early now.”

