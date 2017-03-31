Mpls. Businessman, 62, Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 62-year-old Minneapolis businessman has been arrested and is accused of possessing child pornography.

Gregory Matthew Dolphin, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday afternoon with one count of possession of child pornography. Dolphin is the owner of Dolphin Staffing.

According to the criminal complaint, social media companies are required to inform police when they discover their programs are being used to acquire or distribute child porn. Police say a number of these “cybertips” came to the Minneapolis Police Department on Dolphin.

Due to the cybertips, Minneapolis police were able to obtain search warrants on Dolphin’s media devices, his home and his office.

While executing the search warrant Thursday, Dolphin was arrested outside his home. His cell phone, two flash drives he was carrying, and his computer were seized.

According to the criminal complaint, Dolphin was pulled from out of his vehicle and there was a packed suitcase in his vehicle.

Police say that a video has already been found on one of the flash drives showing a juvenile girl being sexually abused. There were also several video and image titles on the same flash drive with titles referencing pedophilia and other search terms related to child porn. The examination of the media devices is continuing, according to the complaint.

Dolphin allegedly admitted in a post-Miranda statement that he was aware of the child porn on his computer.

Dolphin is expected to make his first court appearance Monday where prosecutors will seek a bail of $100,000.