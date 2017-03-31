March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Rochester Police Seek Missing Vulnerable Teen

March 31, 2017 1:04 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Rochester are asking for help finding a missing vulnerable teen.

Journee Starr Malone, 13, was last seen near Gage East Apartments in Rochester Monday at about 5 p.m.

Malone is a “selective mute” and may not communicate willingly, according to police. She is approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and 120 pounds.

Malone has long hair and a light brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black boots and a black backpack.

If you have contact with Malone, please call 911. If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6000, Investigator Johnson at 507-328-6921 or Investigator Bush at 507-328-6928.

