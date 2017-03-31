March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Townhomes Draw Homebuyers Frustrated By Tight Inventory

March 31, 2017 6:35 PM By Bill Hudson
Filed Under: Bill Hudson, home sales, Townhomes

ELK RIVER, Minn. (WCCO) — Brandee Schmitz has hunted high and low for a new home for the past month, but she has been left frustrated at times by how quickly homes sell.

“I’ve been told by my agent that if we do find something we’re going to go quickly, and we’re as prepared as we can be to put the offer in,” Schmitz said.

That is why realtor Heather Peterson held a showing Friday of a townhome relatively new to the market. It is In a nice location near her daughter’s school and looks priced to sell.

“We are seeing a huge amount of interest in townhomes,” Peterson said. “Often times we put them on the market, we have 10, 15 showings and sell them within just a few days on market.”

townhomes Townhomes Draw Homebuyers Frustrated By Tight Inventory

(credit: CBS)

It’s no surprise that townhome sales are heating up, primarily driven by the rising price of single-family homes and the lack of inventory.

“I’ve been in business 30 years, I’ve never seen inventory like this,” said Chris Galler, executive director of the Minnesota Realtors Association.

He says the normal five-month stockpile of homes for sale in the Twin Cities seven-county area has dwindled to just seven weeks of inventory.

“We’re hearing of many multiple-offer situation,” Galler said. “Multiple meaning not just one or two, [but] eight or 10 offers on a house when it comes on the market.”

So with fewer homes to choose from, buyers like Schmitz are turning to townhomes — hoping another buyer doesn’t beat her to the punch.

“You look the next day and you’re like, ‘What? Already? Something happened?'” Schmitz said.

FindTheHome | Graphiq
More from Bill Hudson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia