4 Things To Do From Saturday, April 1, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re enjoying a beautiful start to April, now go out and enjoy these four events covered by Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning:
1. Mall of America shoppers both young and old can learn how to Double Dutch jump rope Saturday. Join “Pros of the Rope, The Jump Rope Company” as they teach and perform in the Rotunda. All activities are free and no experience is necessary. Hours are Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
2. The work of Charles Dickens comes to life on the stage at the Historic Wesley Center in Minneapolis. “To Begin With” is an intriguing exploration of why Dickens wrote his little-known work “The Life of Our Lord,” and the struggles he may have had in his creative process. The play stars his great-great grandson, Gerald Charles Dickens. It’s Saturday night at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.
3. More than 80 breweries will be at Saturday’s Minnesota Craft Beer Festival. There will be more than 220 beers in all to try. It’s at the Minneapolis Convention Center from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at about $20.
4. It’s another first for U.S. Bank Stadium. The Spring RV Show features nearly 400 recreational vehicles on display, as well as dozens of camping-focused vendors as well. It’s from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday night, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10, but kids 12 and under and active military members get in for free.