Bob Dylan Finally Claims Nobel Prize

April 1, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Bob Dylan, Nobel Prize

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bob Dylan has finally claimed his Nobel Prize for Literature.

The 75-year-old icon and Duluth native declined to attend the Nobel Prize ceremonies in December because of “prior commitments.”

He received his medal at a private event in Stockholm before a scheduled concert in the city Saturday.

Dylan is the first songwriter to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy said he was given the award for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

