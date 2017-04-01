Cubs Fans Greet Spring Training With Optimism After World Series Win

MESA, Ariz. (WCCO) — They call it the Cactus League — Arizona. And you never know who you are going to run into.

Whitney Taney is watching the Angels play. See, she was a state tennis champion at Edina High School and went on to play at the University of Michigan. Now she has a vested interest in baseball, thanks to her husband, Ryan Lamarr.

“We’re out here for spring training,” Taney said. “He’s doing good, good start to spring training.”

Not far away is Sloan Park, home of the Chicago Cubs.

When we last saw them they were throwing a million fan parade in Chicago. They were at the White House with another Chicagoan, then-President Barack Obama.

The always popular lovable losers turned into the winners and that’s put them in a different category.

Former Twin Ron Coomer is their radio color man. He played for some marquee teams and he understands.

“Remember years ago I said being with the Yankees was like traveling circus? That’s what this is kind of like now,” Coomer said. “It’s great. It’s everything you’d want it to be. As you know, being in Minnesota when the team won, how crazy it is. Add 108 years to that issue and now the Cubs are world champs.”

They may have added some fans, but you can tell those that were here before the parade.

“I’ve been a Cubs fan since the ’60s,” one fan said. “I’m third generation, bud.”

Yes, it is something. The Cubs faithful, married to success.

“You couldn’t ask for a better place, this is my hometown team, so it’s been really fun,” Coomer said. “Cubs fans are incredible. Obviously they’re the most loyal, because after 108 years they kept packing Wrigley. So that part is great. They’re very knowledgeable.”

And now, they believe they are onto something — this winning takes legs.