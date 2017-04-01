Search For Missing St. Cloud State Student Comes To Tragic End

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family’s search for a missing St. Cloud State University student has come to an end.

The family of 21-year-old Jesse Dady says his body was found Friday by a retired St. Louis County deputy that donated his time to help in the search.

Dady had been missing since March 25. A surveillance video painted a grim outcome during the search, that police said showed Dady walking across a railroad bridge over the Mississippi River as he disappears from view partway across.

“We’ve all been numb,” Jennifer Antell, Dady’s aunt, said. “Words can’t even put our feelings in place.”

Law enforcement, family, friends, and volunteers spent days searching for the SCSU junior. His family says he was a 4.0 student on a scholarship, studying biochemistry.

“His smile was great,” Antell said. “Just his personality, he was awesome.”

The family says they are extremely grateful for everyone who helped search for Dady, including retired St. Louis County deputy Tom Crossman. Crossman donated his time to help find Dady, after Stearns and Hennepin County authorities spent several days looking for him.

“I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of our heart,” Antell said.

If you’d like to help Dady’s family with funeral expenses, you may visit any US Bank location and ask to donate to the Jesse A. Dady Donation Account.

The family plans to give a portion of the donations to Crossman.