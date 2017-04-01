March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

No Popcorn For Little Falls Movie Theater

April 1, 2017 10:09 PM
Filed Under: Little Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small theater in central Minnesota is without one of the snacks moviegoers crave most.

The decades-old theater The Falls in Little Falls is not allowed to serve popcorn for the time being.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says there’s an open investigation into the theater so they can’t share specifics.

The owner told WCCO he needs to update some of his procedures related to making popcorn but wouldn’t say more.

He also admits he’s lost business from disappointed customers.

Moviegoers told us it’s a shame, since it’s the only theater for miles.

“If it’s going to be one of those movies you got to see, probably I would go, but I would not have the good theatrical experience,” John Erickson said.

The theater owner says another inspection is scheduled in the next week.

