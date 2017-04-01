Mike’s Mix: Bent Brewstillery’s Flaming Margarita

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads out to Bent Brewstillery to try a hot take on the classic margarita cocktail.
Flaming Margarita
Ingredients
¾ oz. Storm Bringer Rum
¾ oz. Fire Bringer Rum
1 oz. fresh lime juice
6 oz. Limonata
2 lime wheels
Instructions
Muddle a lime wheel in the bottom of a lowball glass, taking care not to crush the pith. Add remaining ingredients. Add ice, and garnish with remaining lime wheel.
About Bent Brewstillery
Bent Brewstillery is Minnesota’s first combination brewery and distillery. Behind the taproom and cocktail room in front, fermentation, distillation, and barrel aging cross-pollinates from spirits, to beer, and back again. The resulting flavors and infusions are uniquely Bent.