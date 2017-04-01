March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Mike’s Mix: Bent Brewstillery’s Flaming Margarita

April 1, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under: Bent Brewstillery, Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads out to Bent Brewstillery to try a hot take on the classic margarita cocktail.

Flaming Margarita

Ingredients

¾ oz. Storm Bringer Rum
¾ oz. Fire Bringer Rum
1 oz. fresh lime juice
6 oz. Limonata
2 lime wheels

Instructions

Muddle a lime wheel in the bottom of a lowball glass, taking care not to crush the pith.  Add remaining ingredients.  Add ice, and garnish with remaining lime wheel.

About Bent Brewstillery

Bent Brewstillery is Minnesota’s first combination brewery and distillery.  Behind the taproom and cocktail room in front, fermentation, distillation, and barrel aging cross-pollinates from spirits, to beer, and back again.  The resulting flavors and infusions are uniquely Bent.

More from Mike Augustyniak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia