Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Minneapolis Squad Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Saturday morning after slamming into a Minneapolis police squad car.
Police say the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of 18th Avenue South.
Officers were returning to their squad car after investigating a report of a fight when a driver hit the front of their car.
Three people were in the suspect vehicle, but only the driver was arrested. Both vehicles needed to be towed away from the scene.
No one was injured.
