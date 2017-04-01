March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

At New Jersey ‘Unity Tour’ Rally, Ellison & Perez Call For Resistance

April 1, 2017 4:05 PM
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — National Democratic Party leaders urge New Jerseyans to resist Republican policies in races up and down the ballot.

They rallied at a hotel ballroom in Newark on Friday.

Democratic National Committee Deputy Chair Keith Ellison told supporters the mission was to re-energize the party’s base and win back support after November’s defeat.

The Congressman from Minnesota called it a “unity tour” and a “turnaround tour.”

National committee chairman Tom Perez said the goal is to elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

One of those races is in New Jersey, where a slate of candidates is seeking to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who is term-limited, this November.

Perez singled out the often-pugnacious Christie for criticism.

“We have a bully in Washington in the White House,” Perez said. “We asked where in the country can we travel to learn about bullies? And we had an idea and our idea was let’s come to New Jersey.”

