Search Continues For Missing New Hope Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing 22-year-old who hasn’t been seen in over a month is still underway in Minneapolis.
Adam Clark of New Hope went missing in late February in the area of the Ford Parkway Bridge near the Mississippi River.
The group United Legacy came together Saturday to search the area he was last seen.
“He was such a sweet young man, he was writing a fantasy novel. He was just a good kid that everyone loved,” Ramona Gunter, Clark’s second cousin said.
There will be another search next weekend with the group Hardy Hikers of Minnesota. If you are interested in helping out, click here.