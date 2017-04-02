5 Hospitalized After Night Of Shootings, Stabbings In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say five people were in the hospital Sunday morning following two overnight shootings in north Minneapolis and a stabbing on the city’s south side.

Three of the wounded were injured in a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Golden Valley Road in north Minneapolis. One woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and police said she was in critical condition Sunday morning at North Memorial Medical Center.

Also injured were a man who was shot in the ankle and another man who was stabbed in the stomach. Both wounds were non-life-threatening.

Two men were arrested in connection to this incident, police say.

Also in north Minneapolis, a shooting happened just after bar close in a parking lot the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North. Police say the 26-year-old victim was shot multiple times and brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The man’s wounds are non-life-threatening, police say, adding that he would not cooperate with investigators.

No arrests have been made in connection to that shooting.

Later in the morning, around 8: 30 a.m., police say they responded to a knife fight in south Minneapolis, near the intersection of 38th Street and Longfellow Avenue.

One of the men involved suffered a stab wound to the chest. His injuries were non-life-threatening, police say.

The man was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made in this case.