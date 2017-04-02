Twins Place P Glen Perkins On 60-Day Disabled List

Talking Points: The Battle Over Environmental Regulations This past week the president signed a bill rolling back almost all of President Barack Obama's initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. It’s just the latest move by Trump, who campaigned promising to loosen regulations that environmentalist say are vital.

Fact Check: GOP's Selective History On Supreme Court FightsIt was the Republican talking point of the Sunday talk shows: If Democrats delay Neil Gorsuch's confirmation to the Supreme Court this week, Republicans said, it would be an affront to history — the first time a nominee to the high court had been filibustered.