Twins Place P Glen Perkins On 60-Day Disabled List

April 2, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Glen Perkins, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed left-hander Glen Perkins on the 60-day disabled list with a left posterior shoulder strain, a byproduct of his recovery from surgery last season to repair a torn labrum.

Moving Perkins to the long-term disabled list on Sunday was necessary so the Twins could add backup catcher Chris Gimenez to the 40-man roster.

In finalizing their 25-man roster for opening day, the Twins also optioned first baseman/designated hitter Kennys Vargas to Triple-A Rochester. Vargas was limited during spring training by the World Baseball Classic and then an injury to his left foot. Backup outfielder Robbie Grossman will begin the year as the primary designated hitter.

Perkins, a three-time All-Star closer, joins pitcher Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

