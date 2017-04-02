2 Arrested, 3 Injured After North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say two men are in custody following a Sunday morning incident in north Minneapolis that sent three people to the hospital, including a woman who was shot in the head.

The Minneapolis Police Department says gunfire was reported around 1:30 a.m. at an establishment on 2629 Golden Valley Road. Witnesses told WCCO-TV they heard between 30 to 60 gunshots coming from the building.

When police arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head and a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his stomach.

Emergency crews treated the victims at the scene and brought them to North Memorial Medical Center. The woman is in critical condition, police say.

A third victim arrived at the hospital later with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

One man, 31-year-old Kelvin McInnis, was arrested at the scene and a handgun was recovered, police say. McInnis was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on weapons charges.

Another man, 21-year-old Andrew Tyus, was arrested after he fled police on motorcycle and was stopped in Robbinsdale. Police say they found a handgun on him, and jail records show he was booked on weapons charges and fleeing police.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting text them at 847411. On Monday, officers will be speaking to community members on the north side; anyone with questions or information is asked to speak with officers.