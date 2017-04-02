March Madness: Bracket Challenge | South Carolina Headed To Final 4 | Gophers Turnaround | More

Driver Injured After Car Flips In Multi-Vehicle Crash In South Minneapolis

April 2, 2017 1:51 PM
South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver was hospitalized Sunday morning after she crashed into two cars in south Minneapolis and her vehicle flipped over.

Minneapolis police say the multi-car crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 42nd Street, just north of Lake Hiawatha.

The crash occurred when the driver turned south onto 28th Street and sideswiped a car that was attempting to parallel park.

This initial crash pushed the driver’s car into on-coming traffic and she collided with another car, which caused her vehicle to flip over.

A total of five cars were involved in the crash, police say. Two of them were cars parked along 28th Street.

Only the driver in the car that flipped suffered injuries. Emergency crews brought her to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

