4 Things To Know: Gorsuch Gains Democratic Support, NCAA Championship, Southern Storms & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From growing Democratic support for Supreme Court judge nominee Neil Gorsuch to the NCAA Championship game between Gonzaga and North Carolina, here is a look at the top four stories from April 2, 2017.

SCOTUS Nominee Gaining Democratic Support

Republicans will take a major step toward restoring the conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination this week.

While most Democrats in the Senate don’t support him, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said Gorsuch will be confirmed sometime this week.

Severe Weather Ravages Southern States

Severe weather could spawn tornadoes across parts of the south Monday.

A Louisiana woman and her 3-year-old child were killed when a tornado destroyed their mobile home on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare “high risk” for the state.

European Researchers Study Crying Habits In Infants

European researchers found babies cry more in Britain, Canada, Italy and the Netherlands than in the rest of the world. Parents in Denmark, Germany and Japan experience the fewest crying and fussing babies.

On average, babies cry around two hours a day in the first two weeks.

The study did not say where the United States fell in the rankings.

Gonzaga, North Carolina Face-Off In NCAA Championship

It’s Gonzaga University against the University of North Carolina for the NCAA men’s basketball championship!

This is the second straight championship game for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and a first trip to the final four for Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The game will take place at 8:20 p.n. Monday on CBS.