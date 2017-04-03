Small Plane Crashes In Faribault County; All 3 Occupants OK

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says three people are fine after a small plane they were in crashed Sunday evening.
On Sunday at 10:21 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call that a plane crashed in a field four miles south of Blue Earth near the Blue Earth airport.
Blue Earth police responded and made contact with the pilot, identified as 67-year-old Robin Hermanson of South Dakota, and two passengers, 56-year-old Tim Lippert of Easton, Minnesota and his 13-year-old son.
All three were treated at the scene and released by medical responders.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.