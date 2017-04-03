March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Police ID 5 Children Killed In S.D. House Fire

April 3, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: South Dakota

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Police have released the names of five children killed in a Spearfish house fire over the weekend.

The victim are tentatively identified as 6-year-old Phibie Joyce Moyer, 7-year-old Clinton James Johnson, 8-year-old Rhylin Zane Gee, 9-year-old Justice Lillian Gene Roden and her 11-year-old sister, Tanlynn Crystal Rain Roden. Police say the 6-year-old girl was from Sturgis and the other four children lived in Spearfish.

Investigators say the victims were all found together in an upstairs bedroom. Some adults who tried to rescue them were taken to a Spearfish hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police Lt. Boyd Dean said there was no immediate indication of anything criminal.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday night at the location of the fire.

The United Methodist Church in Spearfish is acting as a drop-off point for donations.

