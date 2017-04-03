Man Dies After Being Ejected From Motorcycle In St. Croix Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle in St. Croix County Sunday afternoon.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6:15 p.m. deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on CTH CC/Wall Street at CTH C/CTH CC in Star Prairie, Wis.
Upon arrival, officers learned a 2005 Harley Davidson, driven by 33-year-old Reed C. Shipley from Star Prairie, was traveling southbound on CTH C/Wall Street behind a truck. As the truck turned west on CTH C/CTH CC, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 38-year-old Angela Berg of Somerset, was at a stop sign traveling eastbound.
Berg did not see Shipley behind the truck and pulled out into the intersection after the truck turned. This caused Shipley to break, lose control of the motorcycle and be ejected off of the bike.
The car and motorcycle did not make contact.
Shipley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Berg and her three passengers, 12-year-old Maria Berg, 10-year-old Emily Berg and 4-year-old Austin Berg, were not injured.
The crash currently remains under investigation.