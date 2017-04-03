March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Baseball Fans Fill Target Field For Twins Home Opener

April 3, 2017 6:20 PM By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under: Home Opener, Minnesota Twins, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Excitement is in the air in downtown Minneapolis on Monday.

The Minnesota Twins threw out the first pitch for the 2017 regular season Monday afternoon as thousands of fans filled Target Field. Fans are hoping for a better start than last year when they lost their first nine games.

WCCO’s Susan Elizabeth Littlefield was at Target Field, where fans are enjoying the start of baseball season.

This is truly a new day for these fans. Hours before the gates opened, they lined up and got their new shirts. New is a word we heard a lot on Monday: New team, new season and new hope.

When it comes to the weather or the team on the field, optimism is truly in the air.

It’s the time of the season when the possibilities are endless, and last year is but a memory and a bit of a joke.

“Hopefully this year we won’t have to drink as much,” one fan said.

But they did drink some. They kept their glasses half full on this dreary April day.

“It’d be nice for the sun to come out but if it doesn’t rain I’m fine,” a fan said.

Fans who know how to look at the bright side.

“It’s always a new year here at the home opener,” a fan said.

Just thankful to be here, that is the consensus.

