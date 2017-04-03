March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Man Injured After Motorcycle Loses Wheel, Crashes In Crow Wing Co.

April 3, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is injured after a three-wheel motorcycle lost one of its wheels and crashed in Crow Wing County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl, just before 4 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a one vehicle crash on Country Road 26 in Garrison.

Upon arrival, deputies learned 78-year-old Glenn Huff, of Garrison, was traveling eastbound on County Road 26 near Red Oak Drive when the rear wheel of his motorcycle fell off. Huff lost control and crashed in the north ditch.

Deputies found Huff seriously injured, but conscious.

He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

There were no other passengers on the motorcycle.

