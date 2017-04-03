March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Sheriff: Man Shoots Self After Big Lake Home Burns Down

April 3, 2017 1:48 PM
Big Lake, House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he shot himself near a Big Lake house fire Monday morning, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to a house fire on the 19400 block of 180th Avenue in Big Lake Township.

While fire crews attempted putting out the fire, a man in the back yard of the property armed with a handgun began warning firefighters that they should leave the area.

Officers responded and made contact with the man, who was near the banks of the Mississippi River.

After trying to negotiate with the man for two hours, he shot himself. Paramedics immediately rendered aid and he was taken to the Monticello Hospital with life-threatening wounds.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time.

The house was destroyed, but neighboring homes were spared due to efforts from fire crews, the sheriff’s office said.

