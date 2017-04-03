Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Wells

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate a suspicious death in Wells.
A death was reported at a residence on the 700 block of First Street Southwest Sunday.
The body was taken to the the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Neither the likely cause of death nor the deceased person’s identity were released.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting the Wells Police Department in their investigation.
Authorities said there is no apparent threat to the public.