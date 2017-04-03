March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Wells

April 3, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Wells

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate a suspicious death in Wells.

A death was reported at a residence on the 700 block of First Street Southwest Sunday.

The body was taken to the the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Neither the likely cause of death nor the deceased person’s identity were released.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting the Wells Police Department in their investigation.

Authorities said there is no apparent threat to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia