Tap Talk: Lift Bridge, Odell Brewing Collaborate For Taps & Tables Event

This summer, enjoy a night out while also giving back to the community.

For the second year in a row, Taps & Tables is returning to the Twin Cities dining scene.

Taps & Tables is a collaborative event between Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Odell Brewing and The Growler Magazine that encourages local dining while raising money for a charitable cause.

Inspired by an event Odell sponsored in 2012, Lift Bridge and The Growler reached out to the Colorado brewery to collaborate on another charitable cause in 2016. The breweries came together and created a beer: the Peaks & Prairies Belgian Ale. The beer was served at selected local restaurants with a special dish, a pairing that would cost $30. Then, a portion of the proceeds from each meal would go to Wish & More, a local charity that helps provide extraordinary experiences for children battling life-threatening, or terminal, diseases.

After a successful inaugural run, the three decided to do it again!

This year, brewmasters Bill Beymer and Matt Hall will be creating the Huckleberry Pale Ale. The beer is made with Minnesota blue corn and Colorado huckleberries.

On Tuesday Odell’s Beymer will be in Stillwater brewing with Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lift Bridge.

The beer will then be made available for sale at Lift Bridge and all participating restaurants starting June 1.

Taps & Tables runs through June 30.

