Target Field, Twins Finish Final Preps For Home Opener

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins officially open the season at Target Field Monday, playing the Kansas City Royals. It’s hard to believe, but it’s already the eighth season at Target Field.

Minnesota hasn’t won a season opener since 2008. And last year, they started the season 0-9, and never recovered. They finished the season with 59 wins and 103 losses.

It’s something they hope to change.

“I’d rather go 90 than 0-9,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “But you’ve got to go out there and play. As much as last year kind of sticks in the crow of some of our people, it doesn’t guarantee that you can’t go out there and just say ‘hey, lightning’s not going to strike twice.’ We have to have the mindset from Day 1 of how important games are early.”

Ervan Santana will start on the pitcher’s mound.

“The way we played last year, it was bad year,” Santana said. “Now we come hunger. We want to win, we want to play the game right.”

The Twins officially put Glen Perkins on the 60-day disable list with his continuing shoulder issues.

One disappointment has already emerged this opening day, as Dessa — who was set to sing the national anthem to kick things off Monday — announced on Twitter that she needed to cancel due to illness.

Seriously disappointed to announce that I won't be able to sing the anthem at the @Twins game today. Spirit is willing, stupid body is sick. — Dessa (@dessadarling) April 3, 2017

Twins marked the occasion Monday with a breakfast, and will be offering the first 30,000 fans at the home opener a hooded T-shirt.