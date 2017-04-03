TCF Bank Processing Issues Delay Deposits For Customers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Customers of TCF Bank were surprised Monday morning when funds they expected to be available had not been deposited.
According to TCF Bank officials, early Monday morning the bank experienced a processing delay that caused some deposits to not be made available.
This delay impacted less than 15 percent of customers.
However, as it fell on the first of the month this meant direct deposits, such as paychecks and social security payments, were not available.
TCF Bank Director of Corporate Communication Mark Goldman said the bank is working as quickly as possible to fix the problem and updates will be provided on the bank’s website.
Additionally, TCF is honoring all withdrawals for customers who were affected by the delays. Customers whose payments did not properly transfer but need to withdrawal funds can go to a branch and do so even if the funds are not currently available. No fees will be charged as a result of the processing delay.
All ATM, online banking and retail branches are working properly.