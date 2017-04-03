An Unexpected Gobbling Guest: Turkey Breaks Into Shorewood Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A resident in Shorewood came home to find an unexpected guest lounging on their living room sofa: a wild turkey.
In a Facebook post Sunday, the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department says the resident first found a broken out window in their residence – then they found the turkey.
A video shows an officer helping the resident and taking a picture of the turkey.
Police say the turkey later left the home on his own and “found a better spot in an oak tree.” The turkey was uninjured.