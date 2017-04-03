March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

An Unexpected Gobbling Guest: Turkey Breaks Into Shorewood Home

April 3, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Shorewood, Turkey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A resident in Shorewood came home to find an unexpected guest lounging on their living room sofa: a wild turkey.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department says the resident first found a broken out window in their residence – then they found the turkey.

A video shows an officer helping the resident and taking a picture of the turkey.

Police say the turkey later left the home on his own and “found a better spot in an oak tree.” The turkey was uninjured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia