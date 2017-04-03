Wis. Boy, 4, Accidentally Shoots Self With Mom’s Gun

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with his mother’s gun over the weekend but is expected to live.
Authorities say the mother left the handgun in a place that was accessible to the child, and the boy got ahold of it Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
The mother was arrested and the case turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.
The boy and mother weren’t immediately identified.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)