Wis. Boy, 4, Accidentally Shoots Self With Mom’s Gun

April 3, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with his mother’s gun over the weekend but is expected to live.

Authorities say the mother left the handgun in a place that was accessible to the child, and the boy got ahold of it Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The mother was arrested and the case turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.

The boy and mother weren’t immediately identified.

