4 Things To Know: Bomb Threats In Russia, Equal Pay Day, NCAA Championship & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the Democrats vow to filibuster the vote of President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch to the NCAA Championship game, here is a look at the top four stories from April 4, 2017.

Russian Subway Stations Reopen Following Bomb Threat

Four subway stations in St. Petersburg, Russia have reopened after a bomb threat.

The threat comes just a day after 14 people were killed and dozens more were hurt in a bombing at a subway station in the city.

Investigators now believe that attack was the work of a suicide bomber, a Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan. Russia’s Prime Minister is calling it a terror attack, but no one has claimed responsibility.

Democrats Threaten Filibuster On Gorsuch Vote

Democrats are vowing to filibuster President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Sixty votes are required to confirm Neil Gorsuch for a seat on the nation’s highest court. Republicans said they may rewrite Senate rules so only a simple majority would be enough in the 100-seat Senate.

Businesses Around The US Recognizing Equal Pay Day

Three hundred local businesses in 25 cities are marking “Equal Pay Day” Tuesday by offering 20-percent discounts, mostly to women.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said on average, American women earn about 20 percent less than men in the same job.

The “20 Percent Counts” campaign, put on by Sandberg’s “Lean In Foundation,” makes that point with a video imagining a woman’s day with 20-percent less of everything.

UNC Wins NCAA Championship

The University of North Carolina has captured its sixth NCAA men’s basketball championship.

The Tar Heels overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-to-65 Monday night.

It’s the school’s first title since 2009.