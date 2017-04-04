Best Places To Picnic In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk As the frigid winter turns to blooming spring, Minnesotans enthusiastically embrace being outdoors. Routine activities done inside during the cold weather months now become an “event” when done in the sunshine and fresh air. That’s why picnics in Minnesota can be so enjoyable. That time outdoors is treasured because we’re all cognizant that the snow will be here again before we know it. Take advantage of the weather with one of these great scenic spots for your next picnic.

Franconia Sculpture Park

29836 St. Croix Trail

Shafer, MN 55074

(651) 257-6668

www.franconia.org For a picnic locale that is fun and playful, yet thought provoking and a great conversation starter, check out Franconia Sculpture Park in the St. Croix River Valley. This 43-acre park showcases 100+ sculptures, most of which encourage touching and even climbing. Stroll the grassy paths while taking in the unique art and find the perfect picnic table or quiet spot to hunker down. The park has conveniences such as restrooms and ample parking, plus dogs are allowed on leashes. Visit sun up to sun down 365 days a year for no admittance fee, although donations are welcome.

Fort Snelling State Park

101 Snelling Lake Road

St. Paul, MN 55111

(612) 725-2389

www.dnr.state.mn.us At the crux of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers, you’ll find the Fort Snelling State Park. The park is nearly 4,000 acres and contains so much natural beauty that you forget you can be, at times, underfoot of busy freeways and an international airport. Visitors to the park may likely spot wildlife, including owls, deer, turkeys, eagles or turtles. Picnickers have options for nestling in for a comfortable bite to eat. Tables, shelters and grills are located along the beach, as well as at Picnic Island but a good ol’ blanket can be spread out in many scenic spots too. A playground visit for the kids and a healthy hike to the historic fort can round out the day.

Pipestone National Monument

36 Reservation Ave.

Pipestone, MN 56164

(507) 825-5464 x214

www.nps.gov Pipestone is one of two national monuments in Minnesota. Native Americans quarry the red pipestone here to make sacred prayer pipes and have done so for roughly 3000 years. The historical and spiritual significance, as well as the natural beauty make this an ideal picnic spot. Tables and restrooms are located near the Three Maidens, which are rocks regarded as the spiritual protectors of the quarries. Picnic options also exist along the ¾-mile Circle Trail which winds through prairies, falls and other scenic points. An entrance pass is required to access both the picnic area and trails.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

3675 Arboretum Drive

Chanhassen, MN 55318

(952) 443-1400

www.arboretum.umn.edu Whether it’s a gathering for a large group, a small picnic for one, or something in between, the choices are endless at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. More than 1,200 acres provide a beautiful natural backdrop for your picnic. Hike down a winding trail and be among wildflowers, singing birds and tall trees. Settle in near an ornate display of gorgeous blooms. Or utilize one of the picnic shelters near the walking paths and gardens – they’re perfect for groups of up to 80.