Authorities ID Big Lake Man Who Set House On Fire, Shot Himself

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a Big Lake man who shot himself after setting his own home on fire died from his injuries Monday afternoon.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started at about 9:43 a.m. Monday as crews with the Big Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 19400 block of 180th Avenue in Big Lake Township. When firefighters arrived to put the fire out, they encountered a man in the back yard of the residence holding a gun and warning them to leave the area.
Officers encountered the man in the back yard of the residence, which is along the Mississippi River.
Authorities say negotiations began to get the man to surrender, but at about 11:40 a.m., the man shot himself. He was taken to Monticello Hospital with life-threatening wounds, and pronounced dead Monday afternoon. The house is a total loss, but crews were able to keep neighboring homes from being damaged.
Authorities identified the man Tuesday as 58-year-old Kurt Beucler. The Anoka County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the official cause of death.
Authorities say the man had an ex-wife and three children, who are safe and were not home at the time of the incident. The fire was apparently set with five-gallon containers of gasoline.