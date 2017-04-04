Bite Of Minnesota: TC Tastes

When I first started blogging over 10 years ago, I didn’t eat out as much as I do now. Over the years my dining options have expanded tremendously and while I’ve written for a few outlets about restaurants, I don’t do it often here. In an effort to celebrate the variety of tastes in the Twin Cities (and to justify my need to take food photos), I’ll be highlighting a few drinks and dishes I’ve enjoyed recently. My hope is that I can entice you to try something new!

If you have places or dishes you think I should check out, send me a message via email or on any of my social channels.

Beef Tartare at Stem Wine Bar & Eatery

Stem Wine Bar & Eatery has been open less than a year and just launched a new food and wine menu. I was lucky enough to try a few of the items and loved this beef tartare with quail egg, Dijon mustard and capers. Plus, those grilled toast points were perfect.

Passion Fruit Margarita at Mercado

Mercado is a restaurant in an apartment lobby. Interesting. Before turning into a taco and tequila place, there wasn’t much to write about. Now, however, it’s one of my new favorite places. Casual enough to get some work done at one of the tables yet vibrant enough to sit with friends at the bar. Bring in a houseplant and get a free drink. Where else can you do that?

Gravlax at FIKA

Located in the American Swedish Institute, FIKA offers an extended happy hour until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and has delicious food and drink options. The gravlax dish has fried capers, mustard seeds, onion jam, watermelon radishes and a unique way of serving a deviled egg. You’ll just have to try it for yourself!

If you want to learn more about any of these dishes or suggest something I should try, let me know!