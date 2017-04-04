Free ‘Purple Rain’ Suit Display To Honor Prince

April 4, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Historical Society, Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Prince’s iconic “Purple Rain” suit will be put on display later this month to mark the one-year anniversary of the Purple One’s death.

The Minnesota Historical Society announced Tuesday that it will honor the Minneapolis-born superstar by displaying the suit and other memorial items in the lobby of the Minnesota Historical Center.

The display will be up from April 18-23 and free of charge.

Along with the suit from the 1983 film will be recently acquired handwritten lyrics from an unreleased song.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

