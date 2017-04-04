Goodbye, Bromance: Frank & Chris To Lead ‘Pulling Together’ Teams

April 4, 2017 6:19 PM By Amelia Santaniello
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re counting down to June 10, when Minneapolis and St. Paul face off in an epic tug of war to benefit Fraser. Representing the two sides are none other than two of WCCO’s own — Frank Vascellaro for Minneapolis and Chris Shaffer for St. Paul.

If you’re torn about which side to choose, think carefully.

Whether it’s ice fishing or kayaking, Frank and Chris are known for having the ultimate “bromance,” which can sometimes get a little competitive. That makes Pulling Together the opportunity perfect to go head-to-head in the ultimate tug-of-war.

“We’re kinder, gentler, yet stronger and ceratinly more fun,” Frank said of Minneapolis.

“We might sweat a little, but they’re going to need towels, because they will be yanked into the river,” Chris said.

It’s up to you to decide which side to be on, each with their own strategy to win..

“I’m picking people based on agility and strength. Frank is picking people who can swim well, because they’re going to need to,” Chris said.

“We’re going to attract really fun people,” Frank said. “I already know I already have commitments. I can promise you, we will be bigger, faster, stronger than Shaffer’s team.”

And even though the competition is fierce, it’s important to remember that we’re “pulling together.”

So whose side are you on?

It all takes place Saturday, June 10 at Hidden Falls Regional Park. All proceeds benefit the Fraser Center for Autism. Your donations will fuel our strength for the tug-of-war!

You can donate at WCCO.com/PullingTogther.

