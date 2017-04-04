Gov. Dayton Urges Congressional Delegation To Oppose Trump Budget

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton delivered a letter to the state’s Congressional Delegation Monday, urging the delegation to oppose President Donald Trump’s federal budget cuts.
In the letter, Dayton details the ways the budget would negatively impact Minnesotans and “do harm to our communities.”
“On behalf of the people of Minnesota, I request that you voice your opposition to the President’s budget blueprint and reject the draconian cuts it proposes to programs that serve thousands of our citizens,” Dayton wrote in the letter. “Moving forward, I ask that we work together to ensure that the 2018 federal budget is a fair approach for the services, upon which Minnesotans depend. My agency and office staff and I stand ready to assist you, as you consider budget proposals for 2018.”
Dayton says Trump’s budget will negatively affect more than a half of a million low-income Minnesotans due to the elimination of Community Service Block Grants, which helps improve the lives of people in poverty.
Other impacts that Dayton highlights are funding elimination of the Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service airport program (affecting air service in five Minnesota communities), elimination of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Senior Community Service Employment Program (affecting more than a thousand senior citizens), the elimination of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (affecting over 300,000 people), cuts to federal rental assistance by $2 billion (affecting 2,800 low-income renters) and many other cuts and eliminations.
